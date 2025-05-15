Advertisement
    Tooth or Bitcoin? Saylor Shares Shocking Piece of Advice

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 18:58
    Michael Saylor has joined the teeth discourse as Bitcoiners keep mocking FT columnist Katie Martin
    Michael Saylor, founder of business intelligence firm Strategy, has taken to the X social media network to share an unorthodox piece of financial advice.  

    Saylor has jokingly urged investors to sell their teeth in order to keep their Bitcoin untouched. 

    "Sell a tooth if you must, but keep the bitcoin," the billionaire quipped. 

    The facetious remark is a reference to a recent interview with the Financial Times, during which Katie Martin, a member of the newspaper's board, ridiculously compared the scarcity of her teeth to the scarcity of Bitcoin. 

    "My teeth are scarce, but they’re not worth billions of dollars," Martin said, taking a jab at Bitcoin maximalists. 

    The comment went viral on X, with many members of the community ruthlessly mocking the ridiculous comparison and producing plenty of memes. 

    Some have pointed out that teeth can be replaced with implants or even 3D-printed substitutes. Obviously, one cannot invest in a tooth ETF either. 

    On the other hand, Bitcoin's scarcity is mathematically capped at 21 million tokens, meaning that the cryptocurrency's scarcity is absolute. 

