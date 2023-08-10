SHIB Announces BONE Giveaway for 'Meme Battle': Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Marketing expert on the Shiba Inu team @LucieSHIB tweeted today that the team was cooking up some fun activities on the Shibarium Tech Discord channel.

Another post followed, this time with more details: the SHIB team has arranged a "meme battle" on Discord, and they are offering prizes that summed up to $250 worth of BONE to the winners. BONE is going to operate as the gas token on Shibarium once it is launched.

Apparently, the memes should be themed "SHIB > X." The team will be looking for an ultimate meme that can best show "SHIB supremacy over X."

🎉 Shib .io > X GIVEAWAY** 🎉



💰 Win $250 in $BONE and @shibacals hoodie💰



🚀 Join the meme battle now! It's an easy win. 🔥

Hop on Discord and navigate to our new channel: #ShibXMemewar



Let the memes ignite and the rivalry unfold! 🧨🚀

Link to discord on my Bio pic.twitter.com/fXZ0iyx0Yg — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 10, 2023

Lucie did not provide any more details but just invited those who wish to join the party to go to the Shiba Inu Discord.

"SHIB > X": Shytoshi Kusama

Earlier today, the leader of the Shiba Inu developers known as Shytoshi Kusama wrote in the Shibarium Tech channel on Telegram that there are three new "partnershibs" coming, and one has already been signed with the ink already dry. This first partnership will expand SHIB's "decentralization house" by new "incredible and powerful" advisors joining it.

Shytoshi emphasized that these are just a few of the partnerships that the team intends to chase in the future to show their potential in bringing decentralization to the world.

Kusama also gave the community an "equation": "SHIB > X." He "X-plained" it in a Discord post, specifying that Shiba Inu will always be bigger than the X app of Elon Musk, and the launch of Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium will demonstrate that to the global crypto community.