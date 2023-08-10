SHIB Leader Teases 3 New 'Partnershibs' Ahead of Shibarium Launch: Details

Lead developer of Shiba Inu and Shibarium stated that there are three new 'partnershibs' on table

The pseudonymous lead dev of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, made an announcement in the official Telegram channel "Shibarium Tech," teasing three new partnerships for SHIB that are coming soon. The SHIB army calls them "partnerSHIBs."

Kusama has also begun what looks like a rivalry with Elon Musk's social media platform, the X app, formerly known as Twitter.

"SHIB's decentralization house" to expand

Kusama pleased the SHIB community with a message he recently shared on his Telegram channel, stating that three new partnerships are coming for Shiba Inu. He did not disclose the names of the companies SHIB plans to partner with.

However, he said that one of these "partnershibs" has "dry ink," meaning it has been signed already, and now Shiba Inu's "decentralization house" is going to see an "addition of incredible and powerful advisors."

The second "partnershib" has brought attention to "technology and furthering grand causes," and it is expected to happen later in August.

Shytoshi did not share any details about the third one, except it will "follow closely thereafter and is worthy of a raised glass."

Image via Telegram: "Shibarium Tech"

He also stated that these are just "the first of many new partnershibs" that the SHIB team plans to pursue in the future "to show the world what we are capable of when we work together, and stand for a better future, a decentralized future."

Shytoshi declares competition on Elon Musk's X app

Shytoshi Kusama also shared an "equation" with the SHIB army, saying that "SHIB > X." The X here is Elon Musk's social media giant, which he rebranded from Twitter to X — "the everything app."

This is not the only time Shytoshi has mentioned this "equation," which may indicate that he is declaring — if not "war" on X then it at least intends to compete with it on a large scale.

On Discord, he wrote that Shibarium will "X-plain why SHIB will be forever greater than X or any token that makes you scan your eyeballs or whoever else trying to drum up against this global army."

He posted a similar message on the X app itself, saying, "An equation for my math buffs. I won't ELONgate it: Shib > X." The long-awaited launch of the Layer 2 Shibarium is expected to happen on Aug. 15-16 during the ETH Toronto event.

What a blast! Bringing back those $SHIB 2021 vibes 💗💯@ShytoshiKusama just wrapped up an epic speech 🎙️



Don't miss out on the excitement!



Check it out now on Shibarium Tech discord pic.twitter.com/35yfUO13qM — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | Summer of Shibarium (@LucieSHIB) August 9, 2023

The reason why Shytoshi Kusama is striving to compete with Elon Musk and his app, even though the tech tycoon favors and supports digital currencies, especially Dogecoin, the original meme coin that inspired Ryoshi to create SHIB.