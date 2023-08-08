Shiba Inu's BONE Jumps as Shibarium Launch to Land in One Week

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over the past 24 hours, the Bone ShibaSwap token has demonstrated a recovery after a large price decline faced over the weekend.

Shibarium trifecta tokens surge ahead of mainnet launch

After dropping slightly more than 7% by Monday, BONE has added approximately 4%, partly recovering from its weekend losses within the last 24 hours.

BONE is the governance token of Shibarium's DEX, ShibaSwap. Besides, it is meant to be used as a gas token on the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain of SHIB to pay transfer fees.

Another token from the Shibarium trifecta — Doge Killer (LEASH) – has also risen in price, reaching $534 per unit by now; it is the result of a modest 4%+ growth since yesterday morning, according to CoinMarketCap.

The much-expected release of the Shibarium mainnet is likely to occur on Aug. 15-16 during the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto.

SHIB sell-off pushes price down deep

Shiba Inu (SHIB) itself, the major token of the SHIB ecosystem, saw a massive 20% surge at the start of the weekend, removing one zero from the price and reaching the $0.00001023 level. That did not last long, though, as traders and whales began to unload their bags of SHIB to make healthy profits on the rise.

The sell-off pushed the popular meme cryptocurrency down 11.82%, as it is now changing hands at $0.00000901.

Recently, the pseudonymous lead dev of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, tweeted that the SHIB team is going to mint the rest of the remaining supply of BONE and renounce the Bone ShibaSwap contract to stop any further creation of this Shibarium token.