XRP Price Prediction for May 11

The market remains mainly bullish at the end of the week, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has fallen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is bearish as it is near the local support of $2.3416. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, the breakout may lead to a test of the $2.32 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak of $2.477.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the decline may lead to a test of the $2.30 zone next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the price of XRP is far from the key levels. Thus, the volume remains low. In this case, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.3694 at press time.