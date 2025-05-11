Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 11/05/2025 - 15:45
    Has correction of XRP started yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market remains mainly bullish at the end of the week, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has fallen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is bearish as it is near the local support of $2.3416. If the daily bar closes around the current prices, the breakout may lead to a test of the $2.32 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak of $2.477.

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the decline may lead to a test of the $2.30 zone next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the price of XRP is far from the key levels. Thus, the volume remains low. In this case, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.3694 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
