Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Throws Shade at Elon Musk's X

Thu, 08/10/2023 - 09:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Amid slew of reactions, Kusama juggled playful banter, outright denials and spirited defense of Shiba Inu's value proposition
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama took to social media with a cheeky equation that appears to hint at the cryptocurrency's future prospects compared to Elon Musk's revamped platform, X.

The tweet, which quickly gained traction, stated, "An equation for my math buffs. I won't ELONgate it: Shib > X." Here, "ELONgate" seems to be a witty reference to Musk, indicating a playful tone rather than a prolonged discussion on the subject.

The equation itself, "Shib > X," subtly suggests Shiba Inu's perceived superiority over the newly renamed Twitter, X. Given Musk's notable influence on cryptocurrency valuations through his tweets, Kusama's message may be highlighting the standalone value of Shiba Inu, independent of endorsements from tech moguls.

Delving further into the tweet, Kusama also referred to Shiba Inu's forthcoming Layer 2 solution designed to boost its scalability and utility. The solution is expected to be launched this month.

Ripple Drama Continues as SEC Strikes Back with Appeal Request
Reactions to the tweet were varied, with some users playfully trying to decipher the message and others taking jabs at Kusama. When one user humorously accused Kusama of being Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Kusama responded, "I am not but I appreciate him!" Further along in the series of replies, Kusama emphasized the equation's clarity and even acknowledged the assumed superiority of Shiba Inu ($SHIB) over Dogecoin ($DOGE), referring to the original tweet as "a declaration."

Another Twitter user directly accused Kusama of being "a fraud" and expressed skepticism over the supposed launch this month. Not one to back down, Kusama promptly responded with a quip of his own, suggesting that the user is a "bot" and humorously insinuating that the individual coding the bot has some questionable personal habits.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

