Advertisement
Advertisement

    Almost 100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Unlocked: What's Happening?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 8:22
    Dogecoin sees massive unlock that might make situation on market bit more complicated
    Advertisement
    Almost 100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Unlocked: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin is one of several significant tokens that will have scheduled unlock events over the next week, which could influence short-term price movement. From May 12 to May 19, nearly 96.52 million DOGE, or roughly $22.75 million, will be linearly unlocked, per Tokenomics data shared by WuBlockchain. Despite making up only 0.06% of the total supply in circulation, the event coincides with increased volatility and pressure to unlock the cryptocurrency market as a whole

    Advertisement

    With major players like APT, ARB, SOL and WLD also contributing to the volume, over $774 million worth of tokens are scheduled to be unlocked this week. This kind of unlock frequently results in selling pressure, particularly if it occurs on weak support levels or during periods of the market that are already overheated. Dogecoin has demonstrated considerable strength in terms of technicality prior to the unlock window.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    DOGE rose as high as $0.25 before encountering resistance after effectively overcoming the psychological $0.20 barrier, as well as the 100 and 200 EMA levels. With the RSI hovering around 73, it is currently in overbought territory, suggesting potential exhaustion or a pullback, especially if supply related to unlocking starts to seep into the market. It will be crucial to watch how DOGE moves in the next few days around the 200 EMA, which is currently serving as a support level at $0.21. 

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Issues Major Ledger Warning. Is Your Wallet Safe?
    Giant Whale Makes $6 Million Bet on XRP
    XRP: $3 Is Next Target, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Faked It, 145 Days of Ethereum (ETH) Pain Has Ended
    Strategy's Saylor Teases New Bitcoin Purchases as BTC Price Approaches New ATH

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 05:47
    Giant Whale Makes $6 Million Bet on XRP
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Should it hold, the token might start moving higher again, heading toward $0.30. A retracement toward the $0.20 or even $0.19 range, however, might occur rapidly if unlock-related inflows cause a sell-off. It is important for market participants to remain alert. Though comparatively small in DOGE's case, percentage-wise unlocks of this size have the power to change sentiment, particularly when combined with price saturation or general market uncertainty. 

    If the demand continues to be strong and unlocks are absorbed calmly, DOGE might profit further from the positive momentum that was established in early May. Now the crucial question is whether Dogecoin can sustain this momentum or if the rally will be weakened by the unlock wave.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 7:55
    $52,933,217 Bitcoin Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 12, 2025 - 7:31
    Binance's CZ Issues Major Ledger Warning. Is Your Wallet Safe?
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC MENA 2025: Bahrain Set to Host 15th Global Edition of Premier Cybersecurity Summit
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CYSEC MENA 2025: Bahrain Set to Host 15th Global Edition of Premier Cybersecurity Summit
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Almost 100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Unlocked: What's Happening?
    $52,933,217 Bitcoin Stuns Largest US Crypto Exchange
    Binance's CZ Issues Major Ledger Warning. Is Your Wallet Safe?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD