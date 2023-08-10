20 Trillion SHIB Held by Robinhood, Bull Run Will Be Euphoric: Big Shiba Inu Enthusiast

Thu, 08/10/2023 - 12:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular trading app holds trillions of Shiba Inu, while app's shares are held by major companies
20 Trillion SHIB Held by Robinhood, Bull Run Will Be Euphoric: Big Shiba Inu Enthusiast
SHIB enthusiast @CryptoLollla has issued a post to spread the word about the massive Shiba Inu bags held by popular investment app Robinhood.

According to data by analytics platform Arkhaim, Robinhood holds a whopping 20 trillion Shiba Inu meme coins in its wallet, among other cryptocurrencies that its vast portfolio contains.

@CryptoLollla also shared a screenshot showing major investors of Robinhood who bought its stocks, which means that they indirectly approved of holding the 20 trillion SHIB.

The Shiba Inu bag is the biggest that Robinhood holds in its portfolio. For comparison, it also has the trendy meme coin PEPE, but only two million of it.

Based on this data, about 20 trillion SHIB held by Robinhood, @CryptoLollla expects the next bull run for Shiba Inu to be "euphoric."

Robinhood holds 38 billion DOGE, expanding its bags

According to dogecoinwhalealer, Robinhood now stores 27.38% of the circulating DOGE supply on behalf of its customers in 10 wallet addresses.

This constitutes a staggering 38,317,905,514 DOGE worth $2,536,338,802. This is a more than 11% rise since the end of May this year, when Robinhood held 16.23% of Dogecoin in circulation.

SHIB burn activity rises

According to the Shibburn explorer, the burn rate of SHIB shows a significant rise over the span of the past 24 hours. Over that period of time, the joint efforts of the Shiba Inu community have moved 67,078,866 SHIB tokens to dead-end wallets in total.

The largest transfer here contained 17,792,950 Shiba Inu and was made roughly eight hours ago by an anonymous cryptocurrency whale. The amount of 12,750,062 SHIB was the second biggest one, burned just a few minutes ago.

Regular burns help to reduce the circulating supply of Shiba Inu, thus making it more scarce in the long run. So far, based on data shared by Shibburn, a total of 410,652,850,576,234 SHIB have been removed from the circulating supply.

A total of 579,302,819,630,867 SHIB are still circulating out there on the crypto market.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

