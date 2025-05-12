Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP: $3 Is Next Target, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Faked It, 145 Days of Ethereum (ETH) Pain Has Ended

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 0:01
    Market's structure turned bullish thanks to massive inflows of fresh retail and institutional funds
    XRP: $3 Is Next Target, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Just Faked It, 145 Days of Ethereum (ETH) Pain Has Ended
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    With its recent surge and breakout above the descending wedge pattern that has restrained price action since the beginning of 2025, XRP has been attracting the attention of the market. A confluence of resistances including the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages was eventually overcome by the digital asset after weeks of accumulation and sideways consolidation, paving the way for what appears to be a long-term surge.

    A more aggressive bullish leg begins when the breakout above the wedge is confirmed by a close above $2.40. Prior to a minor decline, which is completely typical considering the recent moves, vertical character XRP reached $2.1. All of the major EMAs are currently above the price, including the 200-day moving average at $2.01, which serves as strong long-term support.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    RSI and other momentum indicators are still high but not extreme, indicating that there is still potential for further growth, particularly if XRP settles in the $2.30-$2.40 range prior to the subsequent leg up. A retest of levels of resistance that have been broken could supply the liquidity required for another push, and the volume has been robust. In order to reach the psychological and technical target of $3, XRP would most likely continue to grind higher.

    Following the wedge breakout, this level is consistent with Fibonacci extension projections and previous local highs. Technically speaking, there isn't much substantial opposition until that $3 threshold. A bullish outlook is also supported by on-chain data, which shows enormous wallet activity and a surge in payment volume.

    Shiba Inu breaks in

    Shiba Inu just gave traders a classic market fake out by breaking above the 200 EMA and then quickly reversing course to return to its prior trading range. SHIB was able to briefly break through the crucial resistance zone on the daily chart close to the $0.000016 level, which corresponds to the 200-day exponential moving average, before reversing course and losing roughly 6.3% in a single daily candle.

    Weak hands are often shaken out by this type of price action, which can also surprise breakout traders, particularly those who enter on FOMO without confirmation. A full-bodied red candle after a wick above the 200 EMA indicates that the market, at least for the time being, rejected the breakout attempt. That being said, the bullish momentum of SHIB is still alive.

    The key short-term moving averages (20 and 50 EMAs) of the token are sloping upward, and it continues to maintain a structure of higher lows. Support is still present between $0.00001400 and $0.00001380, and another test of the 200 EMA is probably in order if SHIB can create a strong base here.

    The pullback's volume was lower than the breakout volume, indicating that there might not be much strength behind the sell-off. Even after this shakeout, the RSI is still above 55, suggesting that the bullish bias is still present. SHIB must hold the $0.000014 zone going forward in order to sustain any upward momentum.

    A period of consolidation between $0.000014 and $0.000016 may be required to withstand selling pressure prior to a successful breakout attempt. In summary, this wasn't the real thing, but it also wasn't the end. Better outcomes could come from a different strategy aimed at the 200 EMA if SHIB builds the volume and base to support it. Keep an eye out because this dog may retaliate.

    Ethereum finally back

    After an exhausting 145-day decline, Ethereum has finally turned things around. Since the beginning of May, ETH has risen 44%, breaking through significant technical barriers from about $1,800 to a peak just above $2,600. On May 8, after a protracted consolidation range, the rally started to pick up significant traction.

    Ethereum was able to breach the 50 EMA, 100 EMA and even the psychologically significant 200 EMA in a matter of days, indicating a total reversal in the sentiment of the short- to midterm market. Supported by robust volume, this explosive move suggested that there was organic buying interest rather than speculative pumps. However, there is a catch to the joy: ETH is currently exhibiting indications of a possible short-term reversal after reaching a local high close to $2,650.

    The formation of the first red daily candle in this rally along with increased sell volume indicates that some profit-taking is taking place. Furthermore, above 79, which is frequently a sign of cooling-off periods, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has entered overbought territory. This in no way negates the overall bullish trend.

    It is evident that the trend has shifted, and a successful retest of broken EMAs, especially the 200 EMA at about $2,430, could solidify support and pave the way for a move toward $3,000. But without confirmation, it could be dangerous to jump in aggressively at the current levels. Before the subsequent leg higher, Ethereum might be moving into a consolidation or pullback zone.

    An appropriate retracement in this case would be a possible launching pad for further growth rather than an indication of weakness. Though short-term caution is still necessary, ETH bulls finally have something to fight for after almost five months of constant bleeding.

    #Shiba Inu #Ethereum #XRP
