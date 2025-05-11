Strategy's Saylor Teases New Bitcoin Purchases as BTC Price Approaches New ATH

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has taken to the X social media network to tease yet another Bitcoin purchase that will likely be announced on May 12.

Connect the Dots pic.twitter.com/T4Aj7yYKkr — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 11, 2025

As reported by U.Today, Strategy announced a $180 million Bitcoin purchase last Monday.

The total number of coins held by the company now stands at more than 555,000 coins.

The company's stock has risen by nearly 40% on a year-to-date basis.

Meanwhile, the leading cryptocurrency is steadily approaching the $105,000 mark amid renewed optimism surrounding a potential trade deal with China.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, Bitcoin is just 4% away from reaching the all-time high that was logged in January.