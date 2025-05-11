Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Teases New Bitcoin Purchases as BTC Price Approaches New ATH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 11/05/2025 - 18:31
    Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor is likely to announce another massive Bitcoin purchase on Monday
    Strategy's Saylor Teases New Bitcoin Purchases as BTC Price Approaches New ATH
    Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has taken to the X social media network to tease yet another Bitcoin purchase that will likely be announced on May 12. 

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy announced a $180 million Bitcoin purchase last Monday. 

    The total number of coins held by the company now stands at more than 555,000 coins.

    The company's stock has risen by nearly 40% on a year-to-date basis. 

    Meanwhile, the leading cryptocurrency is steadily approaching the $105,000 mark amid renewed optimism surrounding a potential trade deal with China. 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, Bitcoin is just 4% away from reaching the all-time high that was logged in January. 

    #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy #Bitcoin News
