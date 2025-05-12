Advertisement
    Giant Whale Makes $6 Million Bet on XRP

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 5:47
    Is the price of XRP about to explode?
    Giant Whale Makes $6 Million Bet on XRP
    According to data provided by Onchain Lens, a total of $5.84 million USDC was deposited into HyperLiquid, a decentralized derivatives exchange, earlier today. 

    The deposit was used in order to open a long position on the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency with 2x leverage. 

    Notably, the same trader previously went long on Ethereum (ETH) with 2x leverage, securing a floating profit of $10 million. The leading altcoin is up by nearly 40% over the past week. 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is changing hands at $2.39, dropping by 0.8% over the past 24 hours. 

    The cryptocurrency market is currently in a wait-and-see mode amid trade negotiations between the US and China. 

