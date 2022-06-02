SHIB Accepted to Book Supercars, Billy Markus Tells Who Wrote Most of DOGE Code, BTC Hits New ATH on This Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s see what crypto news the first day of summer brought, with U.Today’s top four news stories over the past day.

Shiba Inu now accepted for booking supercars such as Lamborghini and Ferrari

Travala , a crypto-friendly travel website that added support for SHIB last December, has treated memecoin holders with yet another option. Aside from using SHIB to book more than three million travel products worldwide on the site, Shiba Inu community members will now be able to pay for renting supercars like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Aston Martin and Bugatti with their beloved token. Last week, another travel industry company, ticket and hotel booking platform XcelTrip , implemented SHIB as a payment method, allowing SHIB holders to organize their travel and pay for it in full using the meme cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin founder reveals who wrote majority of DOGE code

The Twitter crypto community recently witnessed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer crossing swords. During the argument, Musk stated that the Australian software developer never wrote a single line of Dogecoin code. In response, Palmer shared a link to a Github page of his contributions, which he later deleted. After the dust of the conflict settled, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus made a joking tweet “revealing” who wrote most of the Dogecoin code: Bitcoin developers. He then explained that they, Bitcoin devs, did not create Dogecoin, but the meme crypto is mostly Bitcoin code.

Bitcoin reaches new all-time high on this metric

Per Glassnode’s latest data, the on-chain metric shows a new all-time high of 4.45 million BTC being untouched for over five years. The long-term holder supply is one of the best indicators of sentiment among long-term investors and individuals who see Bitcoin as a long-term investment rather than a speculative asset. Additionally, the Bitcoin Supply Last Active 5+ years ago may reflect the pressure being put on the market. The declining number of inactive coins on the network usually correlates with bearish market trends since even long-term holders are dumping their coins to either avoid losses or break even on their positions.

Ripple v. SEC: regulator files to avoid responding to requests for admission regarding Hinman