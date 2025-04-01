Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) Achieves New Coinbase Listing, and It's Both Institutional and Retail

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 11:20
    Major US exchange Coinbase presents Cardano (ADA) new listing
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Achieves New Coinbase Listing, and It's Both Institutional and Retail
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It is not every day that a cryptocurrency gets a new listing that works for both institutional and retail investors, but Cardano (ADA) has just done that. This popular digital asset is now up for grabs on Coinbase Derivatives, giving investors more ways to bet on ADA than just basic spot trading.

    Advertisement

    If you are into risk management, margin trading or just speculating on ADA's price without actually holding the asset, the new Cardano Futures Contract might be just what you have been looking for. Each futures contract is worth 1,000 ADA, making it easy for traders to participate in the market with some flexibility that is usually not available in traditional spot trading.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak
    Mon, 03/31/2025 - 16:09
    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns With New Cryptic Location, Here’s Big Catch
    Tether Buys 8,888 Bitcoin in Epic Buy-the-Dip Strategy
    Ripple Mints Record-Breaking Number of RLUSD Tokens
    XRP Reaching Critical Support Level, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaches Yearly Price Foundation, Dogecoin (DOGE): Has It Begun?

    And it is not just any listing — it happened after an official filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 15, which gave the green light to ADA as a legit asset for derivatives trading. 

    Advertisement

    Two weeks later, the listing became a reality, which shows how legit Cardano is becoming in the institutional investment space. It also gives retail participants who want exposure to ADA in a structured format another trading avenue.

    Related
    Coinbase Stunned With Mysterious 174,354,456,455 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal
    Sat, 03/29/2025 - 13:50
    Coinbase Stunned With Mysterious 174,354,456,455 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    What is interesting is that this listing, thanks to approval from CFTC, gives ADA regulatory ground that may be needed to further go and get a Cardano ETF, where the green light from the SEC is needed.

    From being purged by regulators to getting listing after listing on Coinbase, with ADA becoming collateral there last month, Cardano is definitely getting closer to being an established asset on all markets.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Coinbase

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 9:42
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Bounced Off: Bull Run Incoming?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 1, 2025 - 9:00
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns With New Cryptic Location, Here’s Big Catch
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    SEED Opens A New Chapter for GameFi Narrative After Hitting Top 1 NFT Collection on Sui
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    SEED Opens A New Chapter for GameFi Narrative After Hitting Top 1 NFT Collection on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Achieves New Coinbase Listing, and It's Both Institutional and Retail
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Bounced Off: Bull Run Incoming?
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns With New Cryptic Location, Here’s Big Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD