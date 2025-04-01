Cardano (ADA) Achieves New Coinbase Listing, and It's Both Institutional and Retail

It is not every day that a cryptocurrency gets a new listing that works for both institutional and retail investors, but Cardano (ADA) has just done that. This popular digital asset is now up for grabs on Coinbase Derivatives, giving investors more ways to bet on ADA than just basic spot trading.

If you are into risk management, margin trading or just speculating on ADA's price without actually holding the asset, the new Cardano Futures Contract might be just what you have been looking for. Each futures contract is worth 1,000 ADA, making it easy for traders to participate in the market with some flexibility that is usually not available in traditional spot trading.

And it is not just any listing — it happened after an official filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 15, which gave the green light to ADA as a legit asset for derivatives trading.

Coinbase Derivatives, LLC now offers CFTC-regulated futures for Natural Gas and Cardano $ADA . https://t.co/jJc1uE9Nfh — Coinbase Institutional 🛡️ (@CoinbaseInsto) March 31, 2025

Two weeks later, the listing became a reality, which shows how legit Cardano is becoming in the institutional investment space. It also gives retail participants who want exposure to ADA in a structured format another trading avenue.

What is interesting is that this listing, thanks to approval from CFTC, gives ADA regulatory ground that may be needed to further go and get a Cardano ETF, where the green light from the SEC is needed.

From being purged by regulators to getting listing after listing on Coinbase, with ADA becoming collateral there last month, Cardano is definitely getting closer to being an established asset on all markets.