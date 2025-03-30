Advertisement
    Pre-Mine Ethereum Address Suddenly Activated

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 12:00
    Multi-million Ethereum address activated
    Pre-Mine Ethereum Address Suddenly Activated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    An ancient Ethereum address dating all the way back to the pre-mine era was activated earlier today, according to data provided by Whale Alert.

    The address, which had remained untouched for almost a decade, contained $3.7 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) when it was finally activated.

    Close to 72 million tokens were distributed to early initial coin offering (ICO) investors, project contributors and non-profits.

    The pre-mine has long been a source of controversy within the investment community, with some naysayers arguing that Ethereum's launch was not fair compared to Bitcoin.

    It is relatively rare for pre-mine Ethereum tokens to get activated, and the latest development has caused some speculation within the community. Some have assumed that the long-time Ether holder is finally taking profits after souring on the token. "He’s going to see that the price hasn’t moved in 9 years," a social media user quipped.

    The most recent activation comes as Ether is getting slammed for its severe underperformance.

    Earlier this week, the ETH/BTC pair plunged to yet another multi-year low of 0.021. It has now collapsed by roughly 40% during this year alone.

    On Sunday, Bloomberg published a scathing article about Ethereum, arguing that the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap is struggling to deliver on its early promise. Layer-2s taking activity and fees away from the main network have been cited as the key reason behind the dramatic underperformance of the main cryptocurrency.

    #Ethereum News

