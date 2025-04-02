Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP to Lose $2 in 24 Hours?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 2/04/2025 - 8:50
    XRP might lose one of most important market levels
    Advertisement
    XRP to Lose $2 in 24 Hours?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is on thin ice while moving around $2.07, down around 3% for the day once again and clearly facing some issues that might trigger a move below $2. The downward volume is also moving up, which means that bears are ready to increase the selling pressure on the market and push XRP even lower.

    Advertisement

    Technically speaking, since the early 2025 peak, XRP has been trading inside a long descending channel, with lower highs and lower lows consistently forming. The 50 and 100 EMAs, which are currently acting as resistance, have already seen a decline in value. The 200 EMA, which is located close to $1.94-$1.95 and represents a significant horizontal support zone from January, is the only discernible cushion that is left for XRP. The current price action, however, indicates that this level is being besieged. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The $2 area has been tested repeatedly with no discernible bounce, pointing to buyer exhaustion. On the other hand, the rising volume of red candles indicates that the market is being taken over by sellers. This is not merely a standard correction; rather, it poses a structural risk to the short-term bullish argument for XRP. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at about 38, XRP is in a weak momentum zone. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals ‘Hottest Investment Today’ Apt to Surge 2x
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Coinbase Earns More With USDC Than Circle
    XRP Has Just 2% Chance of Hitting New ATH This Month

    The lack of strength indicates that a relief rally may be difficult to come by unless significant buying volume intervenes, even though it is not yet in oversold territory. The $1.94 zone will become the last line of defense if XRP loses the $2 psychological level.

    Advertisement

    A breakdown below this might pave the way for a more significant correction, perhaps heading as low as $1.70 in a bearish scenario. If a significant reversal does not happen right away, XRP may be headed for a 24-hour decline below $2 as trader confidence wanes.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 8:37
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals ‘Hottest Investment Today’ Apt to Surge 2x
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 2, 2025 - 7:31
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dexsport Unveils Its Biggest Update, Adding 5,000 New Games from Leading iGaming Providers
    LBank Q1 Report Highlights $4B Trading Volume and 20% Surge in Traffic
    Bitunix Launches the World's First K-Line Ultra App with TradingView Integration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to Lose $2 in 24 Hours?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals ‘Hottest Investment Today’ Apt to Surge 2x
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD