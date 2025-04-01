$1.19 Billion DOGE Hit in 24 Hours as Dogecoin Makes 6% Jump

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen increased activity in the last 24 hours, with its trading volume surpassing $1.19 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

The crypto market is currently seeing a rebound in the early Tuesday session, with the majority of digital assets in the green. Positive sentiment is returning to the crypto market. Cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) witnessed modest inflows of $226 million last week, CoinShares reported on March 31. Traders remain cautious in the near term, but a slight positive is that lower prices are attracting buyers.

Dogecoin has benefited from the positive sentiment, up nearly 8% in the last 24 hours. As of press time, Dogecoin's price stands at $0.173, reflecting a 7.65% rise within the last day. This upward movement aligns with renewed investor interest in the cryptocurrency market, with major assets showing similar gains.​

Dogecoin has increased 19% in trading volume to $1.19 billion as traders attempt to profit from recent market movement.

Dogecoin price action

After four consecutive days of falls, Dogecoin fell to a low of $0.16 on March 31, when bulls began a recovery.

The comeback continued in the early Tuesday session, with Dogecoin reaching a high of $0.175. Buyers will need to push and hold the price over $0.20 to indicate that Dogecoin may have found a floor at $0.16. Dogecoin may then rise to $0.24.

If Dogecoin drops from its present levels, it may retest support at $0.16. Further falls might drive Dogecoin to fall to $0.14, where buyers are likely to jump in. Any bounce of $0.14 is predicted to trigger selling at the moving averages. If the price falls below the moving averages, it enhances the likelihood of a break below $0.14. If that happens, Dogecoin might fall to $0.10.