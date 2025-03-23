Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 14:41
    When can traders expect midterm growth from Solana (SOL)?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins from the top 10 list remain in the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 2.3% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $134.06. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, growth is likely to continue to $137 tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $136.53. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $150 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation remains unclear as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $125-$135 is the more likley scenario.

    SOL is trading at $133.43 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction

