XRP Just Achieved This Impressive Feat

Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency has managed to score four consecutive monthly closes above its earlier monthly peak that was recorded in 2017.

XRP/USDT by TradingView.com

The aforementioned 2017 peak of $1.96 was a long-standing resistance level for the major altcoin.

It took nearly eight years for XRP to finally overcome it amid its massive surge in the fourth quarter of 2024.

In November, XRP soared by a staggering 284%, recording one of its best months on record. The cryptocurrency finally took out the 2017 peak the following month, printing its first-ever monthly close above the $2 mark.

In January, XRP substantially extended its rally, logging its current peak monthly close of $3.03. The enthusiasm was fueled by the pro-crypto U-turn in the U.S. Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who was the main nemesis of the XRP community, was then replaced by crypto-friendly Acting Chairman Uyeda.

However, XRP's momentum then faded in February, and the excitement surrounding the token's possible inclusion in the cryptocurrency stockpile announced by the U.S. government.

As reported by U.Today, XRP search volume recently experienced a dramatic drop, plunging to the lowest level of 2025 in late March. This indicates that retail investors might have soured on the high-flying altcoin. The Ripple-linked cryptocurrency was also recently underperforming other major altcoins.

Yet, XRP has started April on a high note, spiking by 3%. It remains to be seen whether the token will be able to revive its bullish momentum in April as risk assets continue to underperform due to global trade tensions.