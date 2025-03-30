Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains under sellers' pressure at the end of the week, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.61% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 2%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is looking bearish. If a breakout of the local resistance happens, one can expect an ongoing decline to the $82,000-$82,500 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals so far. The volume keeps falling, which means bulls are not ready yet to seize the initiative.

In this case, traders might witness one more drop to the $81,000-$82,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the $87,470 level. If the weekly candle closes below $80,000, there is a chance of a test of the $78,000 area shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $83,030 at press time.