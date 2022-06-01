"And It's Gone": Bitcoin Dips Below $30K, Erasing This Week's Gains

The price of Bitcoin has once again dipped below the $30,000 level

The price of Bitcoin dropped below the $30,000 level earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

After dipping to $29,869, the top cryptocurrency is now dangerously close to turning negative on the weekly chart.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently scored its ninth consecutive week in the red, and bears have a decent chance to extend this bearish streak if the top cryptocurrency remains below $29,454 on Sunday.



Solana (SOL) is the top laggard today, dipping by nearly 9% after the network suffered yet another outage. The blockchain’s validators stopped processing new blocks, which made the whole network unusable.