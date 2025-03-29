SHIB Price Prediction for March 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are weaker than bears at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 3.52% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.00001230-$0.00001240 area soon.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin keeps falling for the third day in a row. At the moment, one should focus on the candle closure in terms of the interim zone of $0.00001250.

If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of an ongoing drop to the $0.000012 mark.

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.00001078 level.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001277 at press time.