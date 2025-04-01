Advertisement
    XRP Has Just 2% Chance of Hitting New ATH This Month

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 19:56
    XRP is highly unlikely to reach a new record high in April, according to Polymarket bettors
    XRP Has Just 2% Chance of Hitting New ATH This Month
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Polymarket bettors see only an infinitesimal 2% chance of XRP hitting a new record high this April. 

    Polymarket

    That said, there is also a 54% chance of the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency remaining in the green this month.

    The popular altcoin has started this month with a 2% price increase, recovering in lockstep with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

    XRP was down 2.56% in March after plunging by more than 29% in February. 

    The third-largest non-stablecoin cryptocurrency by market cap is up by less than 3% this year after soaring by a staggering 237% in 2024. 

    The token is currently trading at $2.13 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    XRP has an 89% chance of revisiting the $2.20 level. However, less than half of Polymarket bettors believe that XRP will be able to reclaim $2.50 during April as risk assets, including cryptocurrencies, remain under severe pressure due to persistent trade tensions. 

    There is a 5% chance that XRP might plunge all the way to the $1 level, according to Polymarket.   

    XRP reached its current record peak of $3.40 on the Bitstamp exchange on Jan. 16. It took the cryptocurrency roughly seven years to be able to achieve a new all-time high. Back in early 2018, it peaked at $3.31 on the leading European exchange. The new all-time high was recorded right before the departure of vehemently anti-crypto SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.   

    That said, CoinGecko, a popular cryptocurrency ranking website, shows that XRP has yet to actually record a new record high. According to its data, the token is down 37.2% from the all-time high of $3.40 that was logged on Jan. 7, 2018. 

    #XRP Price Prediction

