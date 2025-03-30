Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 8:01
    This Bitcoin price pattern could mislead Bitcoiners, according to legendary trader Peter Brandt
    Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A seemingly bullish Bitcoin (BTC) pattern could end up being a trap, according to recent analysis offered by prominent chartist Peter Brandt.

    Advertisement

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has now formed the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart, which is typically believed to be a sign of bullish reversal. However, there is a catch: The pattern that the Bitcoin price is currently developing has a downward-sloping neckline.

    Article image
    Image by @PeterLBrandt

    Brandt, who has more than four decades of experience as a commodity trader, says that he prefers H&S patterns with horizontal necklines since they are significantly more reliable.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    15 Years Since Huge Bitcoin Bug Satoshi Had to Fix ASAP
    Coinbase Stunned With Mysterious 174,354,456,455 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Withdrawal
    Crucial XRP Price Update: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Major Price Turn

    The downward-sloping neckline means that the cryptocurrency's bullish momentum is possibly waning due to the lack of aggressive buying. Hence, one should not rule out that any future breakout will end up being a fakeout, with the price plunging back below the neckline of the pattern.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bleeds, but Price History Says April Could Be Fire
    Sat, 03/29/2025 - 13:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bleeds, but Price History Says April Could Be Fire
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Plunging back to $60,000?

    Prominent trader Josh Olszewicz has also taken note of the bullish pattern on the one-day chart in a recent social media post. He is seemingly convinced that this could be the last opportunity for the bulls to step up. Otherwise, Bitcoin could be at risk of collapsing back to the $60,000-$70,000 range.

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, Bitcoin is currently trading at $83,091 after losing 0.7% over the past 24 hours. Earlier this Sunday, the cryptocurrency reached an intraday low of $81,769.

    The cryptocurrency is struggling to revive its bullish momentum, with global trade tensions putting extreme pressure on risk-on assets.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 29, 2025 - 20:00
    15 Years Since Huge Bitcoin Bug Satoshi Had to Fix ASAP
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 29, 2025 - 16:45
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 1 Billion Transactions; What's Left?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns This Bitcoin Pattern Could Be a Trap
    15 Years Since Huge Bitcoin Bug Satoshi Had to Fix ASAP
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of 1 Billion Transactions; What's Left?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD