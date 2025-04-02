'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals ‘Hottest Investment Today’ Apt to Surge 2x

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned entrepreneur known for his classing book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed the crypto community, talking about Bitcoin and two other major assets. He believes one of them is to skyrocket 2x this year.

"Hottest investment today is..."

Robert Kiyosaki, who many believe to be a real financial guru, stated that he considers silver to be the “hottest investment today,” since there is “much more demand than supply,” mostly for industrial use of this metal.

SILVER set to boom. Hottest investment today is silver. Much more demand than supply.



Gold just passed its all time high of $3115 an ounce.



Silver still 60% below its all high…today only $34 an ounce.



I predict silver will 2X this year to at least $70 an ounce.



I already…

The financial expert regularly tweets about Bitcoin, but he always mentions that he believes BTC, gold, and silver to be safe-haven assets that are very promising in the long run, price-wise. While gold has just surpassed an all-time high of $3,115 per ounce, he says silver remains roughly 60% below its historic peak of $49.79, reached in April 2011, and is changing hands at $34 per ounce at the moment.

However, the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author expects this asset to rise 2x this year and reach “at least $70 an ounce.” Kiyosaki revealed that he already has “a lot of silver” and he recently added to his stash by acquiring more of it: “yet I bought more silver from Andy Schectman and Jim Clark of Republic Monetary Exchange.”

Almost anyone can buy it

The good news the expert shared with the community is that “you do not have to be rich to invest in silver.” Almost anyone can afford to buy a silver coin, he reckons: “Almost everyone can afford to get richer and richer one silver coin at a time.” Besides, Kiyosaki would rather save silver than fiat money, which he considers to be “fake money.”

Kiyosaki named silver as the best asset among silver, Bitcoin, and gold for the next two months, adding that he expects it to reach a new all-time high within the next two years.

Bitcoin price appears to be rising, Kiyosaki explains why

Kiyosaki also touched on the subject of Bitcoin and its price growth. Despite being a big Bitcoin believer as an investor, he stated that Bitcoin, as well as gold and silver “are not going up in price.”

Gold, silver, and Bitcoin only “appear to be going up in price” because “the value of fake paper money…. Is going down.”