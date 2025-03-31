Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) has seen a 500% surge in inflows amid increased investor interest in the altcoin market. After weeks of outflows, the latest report from CoinShares reveals that funds are once again flowing into the altcoin market.

According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products received $226 million in inflows last week, indicating positive but cautious investors. Altcoins had their first major week of inflows of $33 million, following four weeks of outflows totaling $1.7 billion.

Bitcoin investors add US$195m, altcoins see inflows for first time in 5 weekshttps://t.co/Ns4f9XMmdQ pic.twitter.com/r3rORnPBrG — James Butterfill (@jbutterfill) March 31, 2025

In the week ending March 24, Cardano recorded $0.1 million in inflows. However, in the past week, Cardano has received $0.6 million in inflows, marking a 500% increase.

Cardano’s inflows align with a broader shift in the crypto market, as it begins to recover from an extended period of outflows. Investors are moving funds back into altcoins, indicating a potential reversal for the sector.

According to a CoinShares report, minor outflows into ETP were recorded on Friday, totaling $74 million, most likely in response to core personal consumption expenditures in the U.S. exceeding expectations, implying that the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain hawkish despite recent data pointing to weak growth.

Cardano price action

At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.94% in the last 24 hours to $0.657 and 11% in the previous seven days due to an extended market sell-off. Cardano has suffered four consecutive days of losses since March 27, with today's slide reaching a low of $0.6296.

The next psychological support level for the ADA price to watch is $0.60. Further down, the primary area of interest is between $0.5794 (reached on Feb. 28) and $0.5197 (reached on Nov. 13, 2024).

If the ADA price recovers from present levels and above the daily SMA 200 at $0.726, bulls will try again to push Cardano over the 50-day SMA at $0.753. If they succeed, ADA may jump to $0.84, then $1.02. A dip to the $0.50 support zone is likely to draw buyers.