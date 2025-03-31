Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 16:09
    Altcoins reversed four weeks of outflows totaling $1.7 billion
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has seen a 500% surge in inflows amid increased investor interest in the altcoin market. After weeks of outflows, the latest report from CoinShares reveals that funds are once again flowing into the altcoin market.

    Advertisement

    According to the most recent CoinShares report, digital asset investment products received $226 million in inflows last week, indicating positive but cautious investors. Altcoins had their first major week of inflows of $33 million, following four weeks of outflows totaling $1.7 billion.

    In the week ending March 24, Cardano recorded $0.1 million in inflows. However, in the past week, Cardano has received $0.6 million in inflows, marking a 500% increase.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano's (ADA) Imminent Game-Changing Upgrade in Spotlight: Details
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 16:00
    Cardano's (ADA) Imminent Game-Changing Upgrade in Spotlight: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's RLUSD Flips Major Stablecoins in This Key Metric: Details
    40,000,000 XRP Withdrawal Stuns Top South Korean Exchange
    Tron (TRX) on Verge of Flipping Cardano
    BlackRock CEO Warns US Dollar Could Lose to Bitcoin

    Cardano’s inflows align with a broader shift in the crypto market, as it begins to recover from an extended period of outflows. Investors are moving funds back into altcoins, indicating a potential reversal for the sector.

    According to a CoinShares report, minor outflows into ETP were recorded on Friday, totaling $74 million, most likely in response to core personal consumption expenditures in the U.S. exceeding expectations, implying that the U.S. Federal Reserve will remain hawkish despite recent data pointing to weak growth.

    Cardano price action

    At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.94% in the last 24 hours to $0.657 and 11% in the previous seven days due to an extended market sell-off. Cardano has suffered four consecutive days of losses since March 27, with today's slide reaching a low of $0.6296.

    Related
    Epic Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Crucial 'Make or Break' Moment
    Thu, 03/27/2025 - 15:46
    Epic Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Faces Crucial 'Make or Break' Moment
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The next psychological support level for the ADA price to watch is $0.60. Further down, the primary area of interest is between $0.5794 (reached on Feb. 28) and $0.5197 (reached on Nov. 13, 2024).

    If the ADA price recovers from present levels and above the daily SMA 200 at $0.726, bulls will try again to push Cardano over the 50-day SMA at $0.753. If they succeed, ADA may jump to $0.84, then $1.02. A dip to the $0.50 support zone is likely to draw buyers.

    #Cardano News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2025 - 15:57
    Binance Coin (BNB) Leading Altcoin Rebound, Key Levels to Watch
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Mar 31, 2025 - 15:32
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Dutch Blockchain Week 2025: A Global Gathering In The Heart Of Netherland
    Arcium’s ‘Encrypted Ecosystem’ Established To Accelerate Private Computation
    BloFin Becomes Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai and Hosts the Inaugural Whale’s Rave: Arcadia Afterparty
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Inflows Skyrocket 500% as Altcoins Reverse Outflow Streak
    Binance Coin (BNB) Leading Altcoin Rebound, Key Levels to Watch
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 31
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD