Shiba Inu Now Accepted for Booking Supercars Such as Lamborghini and Ferrari: Details

Shiba Inu can now be used to book supercars like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Aston Martin and Bugatti on Travala.
Crypto-friendly travel website Travala initially added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in December last year, allowing SHIB to be used as a payment method on its website. Aside from this, SHIB can also be used to book more than three million travel products worldwide on the site, including flights, hotels and travel packages.
If you could drive any car in the world, what would it be, @Shibtoken fans!? 😎— Travala.com (@travalacom) May 30, 2022
Shiba Inu continues to see acceptance as payment in the travel industry. As previously reported by U.Today, ticket and hotel booking platform XcelTrip announced the implementation of SHIB as a payment method, allowing SHIB holders to organize their travel and pay for them in full using their favorite meme cryptocurrency. According to XcelTrip, users can now book 2.3 million hotels, over 450 airlines, and car rentals in more than 70 countries using SHIB.
Also, NOWPayments has enabled merchants to deploy a SHIB BSC payment gateway, enabling acceptance of the wrapped SHIB token.
SHIB returns as one of top traded assets as whale grabs 130 billion SHIB
Shiba Inu has returned to the top 10 assets by trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales.
According to WhaleStats, ETH whale "BlueWhale0073," ranked 494th on WhaleStats, bought 130,419,267,297 SHIB valued at $1,531,122. Shiba Inu also returned to the top 10 purchased tokens among the 500 biggest ETH whales, who are now hodling $686,057,410 worth of SHIB.
Also, Shiba Inu has gained new holders in the past month. According to WhaleStats, the total number of SHIB holders is presently 1,173,787. At the time of publication, SHIB was trading at $0.0000117 after setting intraday highs of $0.0000119.
Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi, has seemingly chosen to mimic the path of mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto by deleting all social media information, earlier stating, "I am not important, and one day I will be gone without notice. Take the SHIBA and journey upwards, frens."