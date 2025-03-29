Advertisement
    200,000 ETH on Move — What's Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 29/03/2025 - 10:50
    Enormous amount of Ethereum shoveled by whales just lately
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Data shared by crypto trader and analyst Ali Martinez shows that cryptocurrency whales have shoveled a massive amount of Ethereum recently.

    Whales let go of 200,000 ETH

    The analyst shared a chart provided by the on-chain data company CryptoQuant, showing that 200,000 ETH have changed hands over the past two weeks. That is the equivalent of roughly $376,122,553.

    The chart shows the change in the balances of wallets holding between 1,000 and 100,000 ETH. Judging by the curve, the whales have dumped 200,000 Ethereum as the balance dropped roughly from a total of 12.77 million to 12.57 million ETH.

    "Ethereum back to $1,000?" Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

    This week, the chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, Mike McGlone, issued a post on his X account, reflecting whether the second most popular crypto coin, Ethereum, is likely to reverse to $1,000 as it happened in 2020 during the global lockdowns caused by the pandemic.

    McGlone believes the market should pay attention to the Ethereum price trajectory now, since he sees a clear link between it and the prices of other risk assets in the market. Should ETH plunge further, the expert said, it would be indicative of a weakness of stocks on the S&P 500 index.

    Ethereum struggling to recapture the $2,000 level “may guide the way for risk assets,” per him. He queried whether ETH would not manage this challenge and reverse the current trend, falling back to the $1,000 price level later this year. Should this happen, other top altcoins might follow in its footsteps, sliding into the red. Bitcoin unable to regain stable price growth may well add to that, pushing altcoin prices down.

    Bitcoin might head back to $10,000, McGlone believes

    McGlone seems to be bearish not only on Ethereum. Bloomberg’s strategist shared that the current Bitcoin market performance somehow mirrors the performance of the tech index Nasdaq 100 back in 2000 when the dot-com bubble collapsed. Back then, Nasdaq spiked to an all-time high of 5,000 points and then collapsed by roughly 80% when the bubble burst.

    The same might happen to Bitcoin now, per McGlone, since investor sentiment has shifted and they are withdrawing funds from Bitcoin ETFs, putting them in gold ETFs. Following Bitcoin, S&P 500 might go down as well, he warns. He expects a BTC drop to $10,000.

