Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 0.09% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SOL is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $145.35. If bulls cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a chance to see a test of the $140 mark tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $149.73. At the moment, the price of SOL keeps accumulating energy.

However, if the breakout of the important $150 mark happens, one can expect a blast to $160-$170.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is rising after the previous bullish candle closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this regard, consolidation in the range of $130-$160 is the most likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $144.18 at press time.