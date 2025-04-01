Shiba Inu up 6% as Shibarium Hits Big Milestone: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen over 6% in the last 24 hours as Shibarium, its layer-2 blockchain, surpassed one billion transactions, a significant milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This milestone has sparked excitement within the community, highlighting confidence in Shibarium's long-term growth.

According to data from ShibariumScan, Shibarium has crossed one billion transactions, reflecting its increasing adoption and usage. The network has steadily grown since its inception, with daily transactions recently reaching impressive levels.

As of the most recent count, the Shibarium network had processed 1,002,443,175 transactions. The recent increase in daily transactions has hastened Shibarium's journey toward this milestone. In the last 24 hours alone, daily transactions came in at four million. Other Shibarium measures are also reporting growth. Total blocks have crossed 10 million, with the most recent figure at 10,237,553, and total addresses at 193,962,182.

After five consecutive days of falls, Shiba Inu fell to a low of $0.00001197 on March 31, where bulls began a recovery. As positive sentiment seems to be returning to the market, traders remain cautious in the short term, but a slight positive is that lower prices are attracting buyers.

Shiba Inu whales return with 465% surge in whale activity

At press time, SHIB was up 4.83% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000127. The crypto market is currently rebounding in the early Tuesday session, with the majority of digital assets trading higher.

Coinciding with its price increase, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a 465% spike in whale activity in the last 24 hours, according to on-chain data.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu's large transaction volume, an indicator of whale activity, increased 465.17% in the last 24 hours to $45.53 million, implying renewed interest from large holders or whales who are either accumulating or redistributing their holdings.