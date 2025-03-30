Advertisement
    Bollinger Bands Signal Major Upside for XRP

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 12:45
    XRP eyes explosive move, here's key Bollinger Bands level to watch right now
    Bollinger Bands Signal Major Upside for XRP
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP — the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization as things stand — could be gearing up for an interesting move, one that traders watching the charts might want to pay attention to. This is not just a random guess — it's something even Bollinger Bands, a popular yet often misinterpreted technical analysis tool, are suggesting.

    For those who are not familiar with it, the concept is pretty straightforward: It was developed by John Bollinger and consists of three curves — a 20-day moving average at the core, with two deviations, one above and one below. Together, they create a range that tells you if prices are high or low.

    For XRP, it's the lower band on a daily time frame that's recently become important. And that is where things start to get interesting. In the past, when it hits the lower band, it's usually a sign that things might bounce back — but only if there are enough buyers to keep the price steady at that level.

    Source: TradingView

    If that happens, then the next step is probably a test of the middle band, which is currently at $2.33. That's an 8.15% climb from where XRP sits today. It's not a huge change, but it's definitely something to watch.

    And if things keep going strong, we might even see a second, more ambitious upside target: the upper band. At $2.55, it's an 18.22% gain from where it is now.

    For now, though, all eyes are on that lower band. If XRP finds its footing here, what happens next could get a whole lot more exciting.

