    SHIB Burns Jump 750% As 17,127,069 SHIB Get Kicked Out of Circulation

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 10:37
    Data shared by a popular platform shows a tremendous increase in the SHIB burn rate
    SHIB Burns Jump 750% As 17,127,069 SHIB Get Kicked Out of Circulation
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The SHIB community continues its regular attempts to make a noticeable dent at the circulating Shiba Inu supply by burning these meme coins. Yet another large token burn has been conducted during the past day.

    In the meantime, the SHIB team has issued a critical warning regarding scammers who are trying to impersonate the Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

    SHIB burns soar 750%

    According to the data published on the Shibburn website, over the last 24 hours, the community has succeeded in giving the SHIB burn rate a significant rise of almost 750%. This increase came as a result of 17,127,069 SHIB meme coins burned in total.

    Article image
    Source: Shibburn

    The largest amount of coins transferred to an unspendable wallet in a single move here constituted 16,274,641 SHIB and it occurred roughly 16 hours ago. The second-biggest transfer was less than even one million meme coins, comprising 792,393 SHIB.

    2 billion SHIB burned last week

    Per tweets published by the same data source, last week the meme coin community witnessed the destruction of staggering 2 billion SHIB tokens. They were burned in chunks slightly surpassing 1,000,000,000 SHIB with a two-day pause in between.

    The second transfer was even spotted by the SHIB team and highlighted on the X platform by their marketing lead Lucie.

    She confirmed that the anonymous whale who made the 1-billion SHIB burn on Thursday last week also stood behind the similar token removal made on Monday. That proved to be the account of the meme coin CENT that runs on Shibarium.

    SHIB team issues big Kusama warning

    On Sunday, the @susbarium X account affiliated with the Shiba Inu team addressed the SHIB community with an important warning, mentioning the name of the pseudonymous Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

    The tweet warned the SHIB army to beware of fake profiles on social media claiming to be Kusama or any other official SHIB team representatives – they will not match the verified tone or style, the warning said.

    The tweet added that it is always crucial to “check for authenticity and verify information directly with trusted sources.”

    As for Shytoshi Kusama, last week he finally broke the silence kept on the X platform for more than a month, stating that he had a very interesting journey. Kusama added that he had asked his astrologer to analyse it for him.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shytoshi Kusama

