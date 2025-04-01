Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 15:45
    Will price blast of XRP start soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of the coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 2.16% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is closer to the resistance than to the support level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a test of the $2.25 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture exists on the daily time frame. Even if the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be not enough for an ongoing upward move.

    In addition, the volume is low. Sideways trading in the range of $2.15-$2.25 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. None of the sides is dominating, which means there is a low chance of seeing sharp ups or down in the short term.

    XRP is trading at $2.1688 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

