    Binance Boosts Major Meme Coins WIF, BONK and FLOKI With New Update

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 13:22
    WIF, BONK, FLOKI get Binance bots, but USDC is real winner
    Binance Boosts Major Meme Coins WIF, BONK and FLOKI With New Update
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The new week on the cryptocurrency market began with a fresh update from the world's largest exchange, Binance. It was mainly about meme coins.

    The announcement by Binance shows that three digital assets from this sector of the market - dogwifhat (WIF), BONK and Floki Inu (FLOKI) - received updates on Binance, enabling trading bot services to buy and sell them.

    In particular, Spot Grid and Spot DCA bots were introduced for these meme coins. It is worth noting that WIF, BONK and FLOKI got their bots in pairs with USDC, and Binance goes further with this stablecoin by making discounted taker fees on all existing and new USDC spot and margin trading pairs. 

    Binance, USDC, meme coins

    This is particularly interesting given the relationship between the black and yellow crypto behemoth and one of the most institutionalized stablecoins. Few may remember that USDC was once not even available on Binance, with the exchange opting for solutions such as TUSD, BUSD and FDUSD - aside from USDT of course. 

    Then Circle's stablecoin made it back to Binance, and now we see it getting more and more pairs and tools there, as well as discounted fees in USDC trading.

    This news may not highlight the updates for such popular meme coins as dogwifhat or FLOKI, but the fact that it is actually USDC that is being boosted with more volume to get it into trading with the most popular assets of late. 

    Something suggests that this USDC pivot may be related to the case Binance survived against the SEC and DoJ, but what is really behind all this remains open to speculation.

    #Binance #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News #FLOKI #Dogwifhat WIF #Bonk

