Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 30

Most of the coins are falling on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 2.76% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is below the local support of $1,812. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, one can expect an ongoing downward move to the $1,750 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has once again bounced off the support of $1,810.

However, if the candle closes around it or below, there is a chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $1,700-$1,750 range.

On the weekly chart, bulls have failed to continue the rise after the previous bullish closure. If the bar closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1,500-$1,600 range.

Ethereum is trading at $1,810 at press time.