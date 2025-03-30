Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 30

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 14:43
    Can traders expect ongoing correction from Ethereum (ETH) next week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are falling on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 2.76% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is below the local support of $1,812. If the situation does not change by tomorrow, one can expect an ongoing downward move to the $1,750 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has once again bounced off the support of $1,810.

    However, if the candle closes around it or below, there is a chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $1,700-$1,750 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, bulls have failed to continue the rise after the previous bullish closure. If the bar closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1,500-$1,600 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,810 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

