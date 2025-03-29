Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The start of the weekend is being controlled by sellers, according to CoinMarketCap.

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have set a local support of $1,833. As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves today.

However, if the bar closes near the aforementioned mark, one can expect a test of the $1,800 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes near the support of $1,810, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $1,600-$1,700 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the growth after the previous bullish bar closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, there is a chance of a test of the support of $1,463 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,855 at press time.