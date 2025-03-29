Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 29/03/2025 - 14:54
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) found reversal zone yet?
    The start of the weekend is being controlled by sellers, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 1.40% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have set a local support of $1,833. As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves today.

    However, if the bar closes near the aforementioned mark, one can expect a test of the $1,800 zone tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the candle closes near the support of $1,810, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $1,600-$1,700 range.

    From the midterm point of view, buyers have failed to maintain the growth after the previous bullish bar closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the week, there is a chance of a test of the support of $1,463 soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $1,855 at press time.

