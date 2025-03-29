Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 29/03/2025 - 15:25
    Can rate of DOGE grow upcoming week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins keep going down on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 3.86% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bearish. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a support level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $0.16 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 28
    Fri, 03/28/2025 - 14:40
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 28
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.15-$0.16 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If it happens around the current prices, traders may witness a decline to the $0.14 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1709 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 29, 2025 - 15:10
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Down 14% in March; What History Predicts in April
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Mar 29, 2025 - 14:54
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 29
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Coincall Debuts On Top 5 Crypto Options Exchanges by Volume, Announces ‘Earn While You Trade’ Feature
    The Nation Token ($NATO) Officially Launches Following Historic Airdrop to 1 Million Users on Base
    TokenFi Removes TOKEN Buy/Sell Tax After Unanimous DAO Vote
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Down 14% in March; What History Predicts in April
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 29
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD