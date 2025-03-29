DOGE Price Prediction for March 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins keep going down on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has fallen by 3.86% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE keeps looking bearish. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a support level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $0.16 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.15-$0.16 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close bearish. If it happens around the current prices, traders may witness a decline to the $0.14 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1709 at press time.