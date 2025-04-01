Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Stuns With New Cryptic Location, Here’s Big Catch

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 1/04/2025 - 9:00
    Enigmatic leader of SHIB team reveals his current location on X, which is not quite what it seems
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    An X user and SHIB enthusiast from Japan, @kuro_9696_9696, has attracted the Shiba Inu community’s attention to a change in the data displayed on Shytoshi Kusama’s X bio.

    The mysterious SHIB team lead has changed his geolocation status, but this geo mark looks rather cryptic and seems to express a bullish mood, hinting that big changes are coming.

    Shytoshi's new geolocation shared on X

    @kuro_9696_9696 published a screenshot of Kusama’s profile, where he spotted a new location status. Unlike previously, when it always showed an actual city in an actual country, now it cryptically says “Cracking the Chrysalis.”

    A chrysalis is the stage in a butterfly's life cycle when it is in a cocoon. Thus, Shytoshi’s geolocation status can be viewed as a bullish hint by the SHIB team to the community that something big is cooking.

    It could be a teaser of the layer-3 solution to be launched on Shibarium, which has been in development for roughly a year now — since Shytoshi Kusama announced at the start of 2024 that he had traveled around the world, spoken to venture investors and managed to raise $12 million to build the layer-3 network on top of Shibarium. The impressive funds were raised through the sale of TREAT token, which has not been launched yet. TREAT is expected to be the blood of the L3 network.

    This promises to be indeed an important launch for the SHIB network and its ecosystem. The L3 solution will be called Shib Alpha.

    The SHIB Alpha layer will show a strong focus on user data protection, allowing the revelation of personal data to third parties (including law enforcement agencies) only if they wish to. It will massively increase the transaction speed and throughput, and lower gas fees. Transactions will be made not only in TREAT but also in SHI — the long-anticipated stablecoin that has been in the works for several years.

    Shibarium crosses one billion milestone

    On Monday, March 31, Shibarium finally managed to break through the ceiling of 1,000,000,000 transactions. The total transaction count currently stands at 1,001,752,358. The growth of this important metric has accelerated over the past few months after staying roughly above 960,000,000 for a long time.

    The number of daily transactions on Shibarium at the moment shows approximately 4,000,000.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

