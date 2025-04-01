DOGE Price Prediction for April 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

April has started with a neutral mood on the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 2.37% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's growth, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.1746. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a test of the $0.1650 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has bounced off the formed resistance of $0.1724. If the bar closes far from that mark and with a long wick, there is a chance to see an ongoing correction to $0.16.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels.

If the picture remains the same by the end of the week, sideways trading in the range of $0.1650-$0.18 is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1691 at press time.