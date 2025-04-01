SHIB Price Prediction for April 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are planning to seize the initiative at the beginning of the month, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 3.61% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB remains bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance happens, the rise is likely to continue to $0.00001330 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the daily bar is about to close bullish. However, there are low chances of an ongoing upward move as not enough energy has been accumulated so far.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001250-$0.00001350 is the more likely scenario by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001289 at press time.