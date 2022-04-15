SHIB Accepted by Delivery App, DOGE Pumps on Elon Musk’s Offer to Buy Twitter, ETH Surged Above $3,100: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

News
Fri, 04/15/2022 - 16:21
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a closer look at what’s happening in the world of crypto with U.Today’s news digest!
SHIB Accepted by Delivery App, DOGE Pumps on Elon Musk’s Offer to Buy Twitter, ETH Surged Above $3,100: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu now accepted as payment by delivery app Rappi Mexico

Shiba Inu, along with other several cryptocurrencies, is now accepted by Rappi Mexico delivery app. To support the new service, Rappi has partnered with cryptocurrency providers Bitpay and Bitso, which will allow users to convert crypto into credits and use them to make purchases within the app. This recent act of meme cryptocurrency adoption has not been left unnoticed by SHIB supporters, including @shibainuart, a well-known SHIB community-dedicated Twitter user, who wrote that the initiative will grant more support for the canine coin.

Dogecoin pumps on Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter

Elon Musk has yet again helped his favorite meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, rise after he offered to buy 100% of Twitter shares at $54.20 per share. The price of DOGE reacted by going up nearly 6%, printing two big green hourly candles on charts. The centibillionaire decided to buy Twitter for $41 billion in cash since he sees great potential in turning the microblogging company into a platform for free speech around the world. At the moment, Twitter is considering Musk’s offer. If it is rejected, the Tesla CEO stated that he will have to reconsider his position as a shareholder.

Related
Elon Musk Suggests Accepting Dogecoin for Twitter Blue Subscriptions

Here's what portended Ethereum bounceback above $3,100

To the great delight of Ethereum holders, on April 13, the price of the second biggest cryptocurrency staged a comeback above the $3,000 level from the $2,950 zone, moving on to recover at the $3,140 mark. Santiment crypto analytics service suggested that the reason for this is traders starting a heavy selloff when ETH reached the bottom. At the moment, Ethereum has taken a small dip, trading at $3,031 per coin, according to CoinMarketCap.

Related
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is "Very Bullish" on Forthcoming Ethereum "Merge," Here's Why

Ripple v. SEC: new class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of XRPL users against former SEC officials

Jeremy Hogan, an XRP-friendly attorney, recently shared the news about his colleague Fred Rispoli filing a class action against former SEC officials Jay Clayton and William Hinman on behalf of Shannon O'Leary and XRPL users. Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has been criticized for his handling of cryptocurrency concerns while in office. He previously said that Bitcoin was not a security, which caused its value to rise. Clayton's term at the SEC ended with the filing of the SEC's case against Ripple. Following this, the nonprofit Empower Oversight began an investigation into SEC officials William Hinman and Jay Clayton for suspected cryptocurrency conflicts of interest.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Ethereum News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 15
04/15/2022 - 17:20
BTC, XRP and DOGE Price Analysis for April 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Biden to Nominate Former Ripple Advisor as Top Fed Banking Regulator
04/15/2022 - 16:08
Biden to Nominate Former Ripple Advisor as Top Fed Banking Regulator
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitgames.World Provides New Play-to-Earn Experience in Freshly Developed Metaverse
04/15/2022 - 15:50
Bitgames.World Provides New Play-to-Earn Experience in Freshly Developed Metaverse
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan