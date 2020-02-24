Back

Peter Schiff Says Not Owning Any Bitcoin (BTC) Is One Thing He Has in Common with Warren Buffett

📰 News
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 15:42
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    Peter Schiff and Warren Buffett appear to be on the same page when it comes to Bitcoin (BTC) — both of them do not want it

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, says that he and Warren Buffett have one thing in common — not owning any Bitcoin (BTC). In his new tweet, the gold bug once again attacked the leading cryptocurrency while complaining that CNBC never mentioned gold during their primetime interview with the Oracle of Omaha.        

Must Read
Will Bitcoin Hit $3,000 Before Gold? Peter Schiff Asks Your Opinion - READ MORE

One thing they can agree on 

Currently, the global market sell-off that was driven by a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases is a front and center issue. Unlike Buffett, who still thinks that the US economy is strong despite today's headlines, Schiff insists that the stock market bubble has already popped.    

Even though their economic views might be drastically different, both Schiff and Buffett hate Bitcoin.  

As reported by U.Today, Buffett has just confirmed that he doesn't own any Bitcoin despite being given 1 BTC earlier this year. This amount is so minuscule for the billionaire that he doesn't even realize that he (probably) has it.  

Meanwhile, Schiff recently lost the password to his crypto wallet and claimed that owning BTC was "a bad idea."  

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Is a Pyramid Scheme: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

An unnecessary comparison 

Some Bitcoiners took a jab at Schiff for comparing himself to the third wealthiest person in the world. Van Eck's digital asset strategist Gabor Gurbacs says that what they really don't have in common is $100 bln. 

Schiff's net worth stands at $70 mln while the Berkshire Hathaway CEO has a whopping $89.5 billion fortune.   

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff #Warren Buffett
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
XRP to Benefit from VeChain's Partnership with Bitrue Exchange

XRP to Benefit from VeChain's Partnership with Bitrue Exchange
Cardano (ADA) Gets Nearer to Shelley Now That Hard Fork Arrives, Here’s How

Cardano (ADA) Gets Nearer to Shelley Now That Hard Fork Arrives, Here’s How
41.6 Mln XRP Sent Between Crypto Giants Over Last Ten Hours

41.6 Mln XRP Sent Between Crypto Giants Over Last Ten Hours