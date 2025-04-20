Uniswap Founder: Solana Best Fit for L1-Only DeFi

Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams has opined that Solana has a "better road map, team and approach" for developing decentralized finance (DeFi) directly on the monolithic Layer 1.

Over the past several years, Ethereum has been focused on developing a modular rollup-centric approach. Way more activity is now happening on Layer-2 networks, and some critics have argued that they are parasitic in relation to Layer 1 .

Adams has expressed skepticism regarding abandoning years of work in this particular direction, arguing that Solana would be a better fit for running DeFi on Layer 1.

"You want to throw this away at the final stretch because of what reason?" he opined.

Adams has added that he would be fine with an L1-centric scaling approach. This, however, would require "substantial tradeoffs."

"Ethereum is for everything"

This comes after Bankless co-founder David Hoffman said that the "Ethereum L1 is for DeFi."

In a yet-to-be-published article, Hoffman argues that Ethereum should be "the obvious place for builders, users and assets to reside." He claims that "no blockchain" will ever have the properties that Ethereum has, insisting that it is the only decentralized smart contract platform with "perfect uptime."

He claims that as much economy as possible should be on the L1. "L1 should serve everyone," he added.