Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 14:11
    Bitcoin's outperformance is fuelling the "decoupling" narrative
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has reclaimed the $90,000 level for the first time since March 7. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, the flagship coin surged to an intraday high of $90,521 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency is benefiting from the "decoupling" narrative, which is seemingly gaining traction. 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Pump With Just 3 Words
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Do-or-Die Moment: Potential Scenarios
    Elon Musk Stuns Community With Big Crypto Scam Warning: ‘Block Him’

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin was firmly in the green on Monday despite a significant stock market sell-off. The cryptocurrency rallied in tandem with gold, prompting some speculation that it might finally show its risk-off side after routinely performing as a typical tech stock. 

    Advertisement

    This trend seemingly continues to persist today. That said, it is worth noting that U.S. stocks are also in the green today, with the E-mini S&P 500 index futures adding more than 1.5%. 

    "Stock futures are soaring. I don't really know what's catalyzing but, one thing I'm hearing some chatter about is that the net-present value of all future cash flows of S&P 500 component stocks has gone up by around 1.8% today," Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal said. 

    Global markets have been hit hard by the ongoing tariff mayhem that is seemingly poised to reshape global trade. 

    There are also concerns about the growing odds of a recession in the U.S. The IMF has sharply lowered its forecasts for world economic growth for this year. In 2025, the US economy is expected to grow by only 1.8%. 

    Most recently, the markets experienced more volatility due to rumors about Fed Chair Jerome Powell being fired. 

    According to a new report by Standard Chartered, Bitcoin is regaining attention amid "system risks." 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout in Bitcoin-Led Rally
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 15:38
    25,696,960 SHIB Burned in Merely Hours, XRP Price No Longer Trading at Discount, Tether Mints 1,000,000,000 USDT on Tron: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    BloFin Among the First Four Exchanges Worldwide to Support Full Unified Trading Account (UTA)
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    BloFin Among the First Four Exchanges Worldwide to Support Full Unified Trading Account (UTA)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout in Bitcoin-Led Rally
    25,696,960 SHIB Burned in Merely Hours, XRP Price No Longer Trading at Discount, Tether Mints 1,000,000,000 USDT on Tron: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    IOTA Sets May 5, 2025, as Historic Date: What to Expect?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD