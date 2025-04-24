Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 14:25
    XRP now available for 20 million Japanese users thanks to this integration
    Advertisement
    XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As became known thanks to CoinPost, popular cryptocurrency XRP is now available for trading on Mercoin, the crypto platform operated by Mercari, Japan’s largest resale marketplace. The listing gives over 20 million monthly active users, according to Emi Yoshikawa, direct access to XRP using existing balances, points or bank transfers — starting from as little as 1 JPY.

    Advertisement

    Mercoin began offering Bitcoin in March 2023 and added Ethereum in May 2024. In just under two years, the platform reached more than three million users, with roughly 90% being first-time cryptocurrency traders. The addition of XRP makes it the third supported asset and the first tied to an ecosystem already heavily adopted in Japan’s financial sector.

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Jumps 45% in Volume as XRP Price Faces Crucial Reset
    Thu, 04/24/2025 - 12:53
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Jumps 45% in Volume as XRP Price Faces Crucial Reset
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    XRP Now One Tap Away for 20 Million Users in Japan
    Breaking: CME to Introduce XRP Futures
    Strategy CEO Saylor Goes Viral With New Just Three-Word Bitcoin Post
    Binance CEO: Onboarding Next Billion

    Yes, XRP is well known in Japan and has long had an established presence in the country through SBI Holdings, one of Ripple’s major partners and a financial powerhouse in the region. SBI’s crypto subsidiaries — like SBI VC Trade and SBI Remit — have promoted XRP for use cases ranging from cross-border payments to on-demand liquidity, and even paying for used cars, overall positioning the cryptocurrency as a functional bridge between fiat systems.

    Advertisement

    Now XRP is available through a mainstream consumer app that Japanese users already interact with for buying and selling physical goods. The entry point is informal, low-risk and integrated into existing user behavior.

    Related
    XRP to $2.70 or $1.70? Bollinger Bands Reveal Truth Behind XRP Price Chart
    Thu, 04/24/2025 - 10:33
    XRP to $2.70 or $1.70? Bollinger Bands Reveal Truth Behind XRP Price Chart
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This rollout does not introduce new use cases, but it does expand access. That is the real shift. XRP is no longer just a tool for financial firms or experienced crypto users — it is a few taps away for anyone out of 20 million with leftover Mercari points or a wallet balance.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 15:53
    Solana Sell-off Risk Fades as SOL Price Reclaims Key Resistance Level
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 15:32
    US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management, 12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FLock.io Partners with Alibaba Cloud on Advanced AI Model Co-Creation
    Binance Blockchain Week 2025 Returns to Dubai
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLock.io Partners with Alibaba Cloud on Advanced AI Model Co-Creation
    Binance Blockchain Week 2025 Returns to Dubai
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Sell-off Risk Fades as SOL Price Reclaims Key Resistance Level
    US Companies Might Reconsider Role of Crypto in Treasury Management, 12 Million RLUSD Tokens Destroyed by Ripple: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    As XRP Faces Legal Heat Again, Ripple Case Veteran Reacts to Scam Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD