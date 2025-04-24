Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP to $2.70 or $1.70? Bollinger Bands Reveal Truth Behind XRP Price Chart

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 10:33
    Bollinger rejection or bear trap? Next XRP move could be massive
    Advertisement
    XRP to $2.70 or $1.70? Bollinger Bands Reveal Truth Behind XRP Price Chart
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a prolonged period of sideways chop and fading momentum, the third biggest cryptocurrency, XRP, seems to be gearing up for its next major move. Now, with a rejection at the upper Bollinger Band, traders are asking: is XRP price about to explode or retrace?

    Advertisement

    Last night's cooldown on the crypto market smacked XRP down right at the $2.27 resistance — the upper limit of the Bollinger Band. While that might signal cooling momentum, it is also exactly the kind of setup experienced traders have been waiting for. 

    Related
    XRP Named as Unregistered Security in New Lawsuit, Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings, Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 16:11
    XRP Named as Unregistered Security in New Lawsuit, Solana and XRP Leading in ETF Filings, Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Price: From $500,000 to $1 Million in 2025 – Influencer Adam Back
    Nvidia Bans Crypto Startups from Support, Leaning Towards AI
    Ethereum Won't Survive, Cardano Founder Predicts
    Top Satoshi Candidate Slams Ripple

    As of now, XRP trades near $2.13, with the mid-band represented by a 20-day simple moving average at $2.06 acting as a make-or-break level in the coming sessions.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This rejection could go two ways. A bounce off the mid-band could reignite bullish fire, putting $2.27 back in sight — and if that breaks, the next psychological target at $2.70 is back on the radar. On the flip side, a decisive fall below the lower band near $1.86 might usher in a deeper correction, potentially dragging XRP into the $1.70 zone.

    Technical analysts like DonAlt, who famously caught the XRP rally from $0.50 to $3.40 late last year, remain cautiously optimistic. 

    Related
    XRP to New All-Time High? Top Trader Issues Bullish Price Outlook Update
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 11:00
    XRP to New All-Time High? Top Trader Issues Bullish Price Outlook Update
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    In a market where the narrative is everything, XRP is once again writing its own. No matter what happens, one thing is for sure: XRP is anything but boring. Will the altcoin bounce back, or is this just a brief setback? Traders should buckle up.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 11:45
    Bitcoin Price: From $500,000 to $1 Million in 2025 – Influencer Adam Back
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Apr 24, 2025 - 11:37
    600% XRP On-Chain Surge in 4 Days Secured: Details
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FLock.io Partners with Alibaba Cloud on Advanced AI Model Co-Creation
    Binance Blockchain Week 2025 Returns to Dubai
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FLock.io Partners with Alibaba Cloud on Advanced AI Model Co-Creation
    Binance Blockchain Week 2025 Returns to Dubai
    Keycard Launches Pre-Sale for Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet to Date
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Price: From $500,000 to $1 Million in 2025 – Influencer Adam Back
    600% XRP On-Chain Surge in 4 Days Secured: Details
    668,980,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Left Major Wallets, and That's Actually Bullish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD