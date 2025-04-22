Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals How Much Bitcoin He Owns

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 19:07
    Robert Kiyosaki has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could end up surging to $200,000 this year
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals How Much Bitcoin He Owns
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has revealed that he owns "plenty" of Bitcoin in his most recent social media post

    Advertisement

    Earlier this week, he predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency would reach at least $180,000 in 2025. 

    Last month, Kiyosaki opined that Bitcoin had made it easy for "everyone" to get rich, describing it as the biggest opportunity in history. 

    HOT Stories
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $90K as 'Decoupling' Narrative Gains Steam
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Pump With Just 3 Words
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces Do-or-Die Moment: Potential Scenarios

    The financial expert publicly disclosed that he was buying more BTC in early March following the creation of a strategic reserve centered around the largest cryptocurrency in the U.S. 

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki is a former Bitcoin skeptic. Back in 2018, for instance, he shared an opinion piece arguing that the leading cryptocurrency was on the cusp of becoming worthless. 

    Related
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Important Bitcoin Call
    Tue, 04/22/2025 - 12:03
    NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Issues Important Bitcoin Call
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    He then embraced the leading cryptocurrency in 2020, which coincided with the Federal Reserve implementing historic quantitative easing. In April, Kiyosaki described Bitcoin as "people's money" while harshly criticizing the Fed's actions. Throughout 2020, he had been urging his followers to buy Bitcoin alongside precious metals. His recommendations were spot-on, given that the cryptocurrency went on a massive rally the following year. 

    "The biggest investment bargain" 

    Now, Kiyosaki is placing his bets on silver, according to his most recent social media post. 

    "I am buying more silver eagles today," the 78-year-old entrepreneur said.

    Kiyosaki claims that silver is "the biggest investment bargain" as of today.

    The American businessman noted that gold had already hit a new all-time high. Earlier this week, the yellow metal topped $3,500 per ounce for the first time amid macrofinancial uncertainty fueled by tariffs and recession fears. 

    Kiyosaki's post implies that gold does not have much upside potential left. However, JPMorgan potentially sees the lustrous metal hitting the $4,000 level. 

    As for silver, Kiyosaki believes that it could potentially hit $70 this year. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 17:11
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 22, 2025 - 15:56
    Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout in Bitcoin-Led Rally
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Paydify Launches to Enable Businesses Worldwide to Accept Crypto Payments
    Roam Launches Business eSIM to Power Global Teams with Reliable Connectivity Across 180+ Countries
    Kasrate Launches High-Efficiency Private Mining Pool for Kaspa (KAS), Delivering Up to 30% Higher Profitability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals How Much Bitcoin He Owns
    Are XRP Wallets Safe? Top Ripple Executive Issues 'Critical Warning'
    Shiba Inu Eyes Key Resistance Breakout in Bitcoin-Led Rally
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD