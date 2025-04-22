'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals How Much Bitcoin He Owns

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has revealed that he owns "plenty" of Bitcoin in his most recent social media post .

Earlier this week, he predicted that the price of the leading cryptocurrency would reach at least $180,000 in 2025.

Last month, Kiyosaki opined that Bitcoin had made it easy for "everyone" to get rich, describing it as the biggest opportunity in history.

The financial expert publicly disclosed that he was buying more BTC in early March following the creation of a strategic reserve centered around the largest cryptocurrency in the U.S.

Kiyosaki is a former Bitcoin skeptic. Back in 2018, for instance, he shared an opinion piece arguing that the leading cryptocurrency was on the cusp of becoming worthless.

He then embraced the leading cryptocurrency in 2020, which coincided with the Federal Reserve implementing historic quantitative easing. In April, Kiyosaki described Bitcoin as "people's money" while harshly criticizing the Fed's actions. Throughout 2020, he had been urging his followers to buy Bitcoin alongside precious metals. His recommendations were spot-on, given that the cryptocurrency went on a massive rally the following year.

"The biggest investment bargain"

Now, Kiyosaki is placing his bets on silver, according to his most recent social media post.

"I am buying more silver eagles today," the 78-year-old entrepreneur said.

Kiyosaki claims that silver is "the biggest investment bargain" as of today.

The American businessman noted that gold had already hit a new all-time high. Earlier this week, the yellow metal topped $3,500 per ounce for the first time amid macrofinancial uncertainty fueled by tariffs and recession fears.

Kiyosaki's post implies that gold does not have much upside potential left. However, JPMorgan potentially sees the lustrous metal hitting the $4,000 level.

As for silver, Kiyosaki believes that it could potentially hit $70 this year.