Breaking: CME to Introduce XRP Futures

Chicago-based derivatives giant CME Group has announced that it is on track to launch XRP futures.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated product is set to launch on May 19 after obtaining regulatory approval.

CME Group's Giovanni Vicioso claims that the token has experienced increasing interest from both retail and institutional investors.

Earlier this year, Bitnomial and Coinbase Derivatives also launched regulated futures in the U.S.

Advertisement

In March, CME Group introduced regulated futures for Solana (SOL), but they debuted with a rather underwhelming trading volume.

The price of XRP is down 4.3% over the past 24 hours despite the announcement.