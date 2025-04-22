Advertisement
    XRP Misses Bitcoin (BTC) Breakout: Details

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 22/04/2025 - 9:46
    Altcoin bloodbath? XRP tanks as leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) breaks out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin bouncing from the 50-day moving average and a push past late March resistance levels has definitely reawakened bullish sentiment. With BTC now holding around $88,450 and edging closer to reclaiming its 200-day moving average, the market’s looking at $95,000 as the next stop. 

    That is a roughly 7% gap from current levels, but more importantly, it is a psychological barrier that has historically shifted the narrative from short-term rally to long-term breakout.

    That is the setup. But what about the rest of the market?

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    XRP, like many altcoins right now, did not exactly follow suit. What traders were hoping would be a broader recovery across the board turned out to be a BTC-led charge - and XRP was left trailing. Against Bitcoin, XRP has slipped to 0.00002370 BTC, down over 4% from this week’s local high, and steadily trending lower across the intraday chart. 

    Even against USDT, gains were modest, with XRP hovering near $2.097 - just 0.03% higher on the day, and still under key moving averages.

    The bigger picture? If Bitcoin breaks and holds above $88,000 - and especially if it climbs toward $95,000 - altcoins could see renewed attention. But for XRP, it is not just about timing the market. It is about reclaiming momentum in a landscape that is clearly leaning back toward dominance-driven plays.

    For now, BTC is the signal. XRP is the question mark.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price
