    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 14:14
    Has accumulation period of Bitcoin (BTC) ended yet?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 16
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have seized the initiative today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.24% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to break the local resistance of $84,091. If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $85,000 area soon.

    On the bigger time frame, ongoing sideways trading remains the most likely scenario. Such a statement is confirmed by the falling volume, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    In this case, traders have low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the nearest level of $87,500. Until its breakout happens, a correction remains the most likely scenario. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $83,832 at press time.

