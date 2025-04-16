Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for April 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 15:04
    Can decline of XRP continue to vital $2 mark?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are coming back to the game in the middle of the week, according to CoinStats.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by almost 4% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is going up after a false breakout of the local support of $2.0433. If buyers' pressure continues and the daily bar closes near the resistance, one can expect a blast to the $2.15 zone tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The falling volume confirms that fact. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate above the $2.20 mark. 

    In that case, traders may witness a resistance breakout.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of XRP is within the previous candle, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp ups or downs soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.0815 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
